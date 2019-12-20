SSC CHSL 2017 Final Results: Staff Selection Commission declares Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination results @ ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Results: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination results on its official website ssc.nic.in. The SSC conducts CHSL (10+2) Exam every year for the recruitment of the various posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant (SA) Posts in different government organizations.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in

Click the pdf link that says ‘ Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2017 – Declaration of the Final Result ‘

PDF page will open with the results

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About SSC

The Estimates Committee of the Parliament, in its 47th Report (1967-68), recommended the setting up of a Service Selection Commission for conducting examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts. Pursuant to this, and as an interim measure, an Examination Wing was initially added to the Secretariat Training School, subsequently renamed as the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM).

The Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), in its Report on Personnel Administration, drew attention to the fact that bulk of the staff of the Government at the Centre and in the States belonged to Class III and Class IV categories. Referring in particular to the identical nature of qualifications stipulated for entry into such posts in various offices, the Commission advocated pooling of the requirements of non-technical posts by different Departments and selection of personnel either by joint recruitment or through a recruitment board. It was in pursuance of this recommendation that the Government of India decided to constitute a Subordinate Services Commission under an Executive Resolution.

The Government of India, in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms vide its Resolution No. 46/1(S)/74-Estt.(B) dated the 4th November, 1975 constituted a Commission called the Subordinate Services Commission which has subsequently been re-designated as Staff Selection Commission effective from the 26th September, 1977 to make recruitment to various Class III (now Group “C”) (non-technical) posts in the various Ministries/Departments of the Govt. of India and in Subordinate Offices. The functions of the Staff Selection Commission have been enlarged from time to time and now it carries out the recruitment also to all Group “B” posts in the pay scale of Rs 9300 to 34800 with a grade pay of Rs 42000 The functions of the Staff Selection Commission were redefined by the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions vide its Resolution No.39018/1/98-Estt.(B) dated 21st May 1999 (may be seen under the heading Resolution). The new constitution and functions of the Staff Selection Commission came into effect from 1st June 1999.

The Staff Selection Commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training and comprises of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations who are appointed on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time. The Commission is provided such supporting staff as considered necessary by the Central Government.