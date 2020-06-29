Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched a stunning attack on BSP supremo Mayawati for her extraordinary statement vowing her party’s support to the BJP on the issue of Indo-China border dispute. Priyanka said that some opposition leaders were acting as unofficial spokespersons of the BJP.

She wrote on Twitter, ‘As I said it before that a few opposition leaders have become undeclared spokespersons of the BJP. This is beyond my understanding. This is not the time to stand with any political parties. Every Indian has to stand with an Indian. We have to defend the sovereignty of our country together. We have to muster the courage to fight the government, which has surrounded the country’s land (to the enemy).”

जैसे कि मैंने कहा था कि कुछ विपक्ष के नेता भाजपा के अघोषित प्रवक्ता बन गए हैं, जो मेरी समझ से परे है। इस समय किसी राजनीतिक दल के साथ खड़े होने का कोई मतलब नहीं है। हर हिंदुस्तानी को हिंदुस्तान के साथ खड़ा होना होगा, हमारी सरजमीं की अखंडता के साथ खड़ा होना होगा। और जो सरकार..1/2 pic.twitter.com/2reTNjnWKN — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2020

Priyanka’s hard-hitting attack came hours after Mayawati said, “Bahujan Samaj Party stands with Bharatiya Janata Party on the India- China border issue.” Mayawati’s statement evoked angry reactions from opposition parties with many asking the BSP supremo to merge her party with the saffron political outfit.

This is not the first time that Mayawati has expressed her liking for the Hindutva party’s ideology. Last year, her party had supported the BJP on the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier, Congress ally NCP had supported the BJP on the broder tension with China. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said, “We have to stand with the military. During the 1962 war also, China had grabbed 42,000 sq km of our land.”