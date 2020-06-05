“Some even tried to import bigotry into the narrative”: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Hindutva brigade for communalising pregnant elephant’s murder

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the Hindutva brigade in India for their desperate attempts to communalise the murder of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad district. In a series of tweets, Vijayan promised that people responsible for the pregnant elephant’s death will not go unpunished.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan wrote, “.. We are saddened by the fact some have used this tragedy to unleash a hate campaign. Lies built upon inaccurate descriptions and half-truths were employed to obliterate the truth. Some even tried to import bigotry into the narrative. Wrong priorities.”

Vijayan was hinting at the social media campaign to add a communal colour by BJP leaders and their supporters who inundated the micro-blogging site with fake news on Wednesday on the pretext of exhibiting their love for animals. They had claimed that the pregnant elephant was fed pineapple filled with crackers in the Mallapuram district, adding that Muslims were behind the act since the area has a sizeable population of people from the minority community.

[Fact Check: Was pregnant elephant fed pineapple filled with explosives in ‘Muslim majority’ Mallapuram district of Kerala]

However, as Janata Ka Reporter’s investigated proved, the elephant in question had died in Palakkad and not in Mallapuram.

Promising that ‘justice will prevail,’ Vijayan said, “In a tragic incident in Palakkad dist, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. Many of you have reached out to us. We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail. An investigation is underway, focusing on three suspects. The police and forest departments will jointly investigate the incident. The district police chief and the district forest officer visited the site today. We will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice.”

Vijayan concluded his post by saying, “Kerala is a society that respects the outrage against injustice. If there is any silver lining in this, it is that we now know that we can make our voices heard against injustice. Let us be that people who fight injustice in all its forms; everytime, everywhere.”

[Also Read: She didn’t harm a single human being even when she walked in pain]

The death of Kerala’s pregnant elephant had sent shockwaves across the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Fact-Check: Was Arnab Goswami’s TV channel tricked by Twitter user, who called Republic TV founder ‘Modi’s dog?’; Kavita Kaushik, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star slam...

Entertainment

‘Clout chasing racist’: Sara Ali Khan faces brutal social media roasting for ‘All Lives Matter’ post as Twitterati target Saif Ali Khan’s daughter with...

Coronavirus Pandemic

Yogi Adityanath cracks whip; Kanpur Medical College doctor Aarti Lalchandi reportedly transferred to Jhansi after video of Islamophobia goes viral

Education

JAC Class 8th Results: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declares JAC Class 8th Results 2020 @ jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com

Entertainment

Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo breaks silence on Wajid Khan’s tragic death, Salman Khan’s favourite music director shares unseen video of brother from hospital...

राजीव बजाज
Business

“You flattened the wrong curve. It is not the infection curve, it is the GDP”: Industrialist Ravi Bajaj raises questions on Modi government’s handling...

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Was pregnant elephant fed pineapple filled with explosives in ‘Muslim majority’ Mallapuram district of Kerala as claimed by usual suspects in right-wing...

India

“Justice needs to prevail”: From Ratan Tata to cartoonists, how Kerala’s pregnant elephant’s murder leaves Indians shocked and angry

Entertainment

“You are the wind beneath my wings”: Tina Ambani bares heart with deeply personal note for Anil Ambani days weeks after penning emotional message...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here