Social activist Swami Agnivesh passes away, aged 80

Well-known social activist Swami Agnivesh has passed away at a Delhi hospital. He was 80.

According to reports, Agnivesh was receiving treatment for liver cirrhosis and had to be placed on a ventilator a few days ago after he suffered a multi-organ failure.

He died at 6 PM on Friday evening.

Reacting to his death, lawyer Prashant Bhushan wrote, “The demise of Swami Agnivesh is a huge tragedy. A true warrior for humanity&tolerance. Among the bravest that I knew,willing to take huge risks for public good.Was brutalised in Jharkhand by a BJP/RSS lynch mob 2 yrs ago. Liver got damaged. RIP Agnivesh ji.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “I am shocked and saddened by his passing. A man of vigour and conviction, he never looked, sounded or behaved his age! The country is diminished by his passing & I mourn with the millions whose rights he fought to uphold. Om Shanti.”

In 2018, a group of BJP supporters had publicly thrashed him after he arrived to pay his respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The same year, Agnivesh had to be admitted to hospital with injuries after workers belonging to the youth wing of the BJP physically assaulted him at Pakur in Jharkhand amidst chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogans.

Agnivesh had taken an active part in the Indian Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal in 2012.