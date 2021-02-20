“So they asked him to run on blade”: Fans react in anger after Sanju Samson dropped from India’s 19-member squad for T20I series against England; Suryakumar, Tewatia, Kishan in

Fans have reacted angrily to the exclusion of Kerala’s Sanju Samson after he was dropped from India’s 19-member squad for the 5-match T20I series against England. Elsewhere, there was a good news for batsman Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, and allrounder Rahul Tewatia as they found their names in the team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakarvarthy have made a comeback while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have been rested. Also, not included in the team are injured Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal.

Here’s how fans reacted to the announcement of the T20I squad;

Samson was part of the Indian team that travelled to Australia recently but he failed to perform with the bat. However, fans felt that the Kerala batsman was unlucky to have gone to bat when he was expected to go after the Australian bowling right from the word go.

India’s team: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

