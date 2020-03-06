“Small hands but tight slap on this government”: Netizens hail Licypriya Kangujam, 8-year-old climate activist from Manipur, after she rejects PM Modi’s ‘honour’

Licypriya Kangujam, 8-year-old climate activist from Manipur, has rejected an honour bestowed on her by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an extraordinary snub to Modi, Licypriya took to Twitter to announce that she had turned down the honour conferred to her by the Indian PM.

She tweeted, “Dear @narendramodi Ji,Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour. 🙏🏻 Jai Hind!”

To observe this year’s International Women’s Day, Modi had recently announced that he will give up his social media accounts to women, who made significant changes by shining in their chosen fields. A tweet by Modi had read, “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using.”

The Indian government’s official handle @MyGovIndia has shortlisted a group of women and shared their brief stories with their photos on the microblogging page.

While sharing Licypriya the Twitter handle wrote, “@LicypriyaK is an child environmental activist from Manipur. In 2019, she was awarded a Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize, and an India Peace Prize. Isn’t she inspiring? Do you know someone like her? Tell us, using #SheInspiresUs.”

The young girl from Manipur earned plenty of plaudits from social media users for her decision to reject the honour from Modi. User Bismaya Mahapatra wrote, “Heartfelt thanks for rejecting the offer on behalf of all women of India who are aghast at their PM following men who issue rape threats, who puts rapists & horrific woman Pragya Godse to represent women of India in parliament, who by every action supports rapists in all ways.” User Richa Singh wrote, “JAZZZZZ!” User Chirag Ojha commented, “Small hands but tight slap on this government. Good one kiddo.”