“Siraj’s ability & not the pitch”: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar decodes Mohammed Siraj’s ability to swing cricket ball both ways in Brisbane

India’s batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has vehemently disagreed with commentators on Mohammed Siraj’s swing bowling against Australia in Brisbane during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Tendulkar said that it was wrong to suggest that Siraj was able to swing the cricket ball both ways due to the crack in the pitch.



The Indian batting legend took to Twitter to share a video of himself explaining how Siraj was able to swing the cricket ball both ways due to his ability. He said, “When Mohammed Siraj was bowling, I heard a couple of guys say that the ball hit the crack and nipped back. I observed something completely different.”

Tendulkar said that while bowling outswingers, the newest Indian pace sensation would keep the shiny side of the ball facing to his left before releasing his fingers behind the ball.

“So the seam is pointing towards the first slip, or sometimes second slip, and when he wanted to bowl in the cutter which moves off the seam, instead of going behind the ball he went off the pitch,” Tendulkar explained.

The former India batting superstar said that he didn’t think it happened off the crack. “It was Siraj’s talent. His ability to bowl those in-cutters,” he concluded.

It was Mohd. Siraj’s ability & not the pitch that brought the ball in yesterday on Day 1 of the 4th Test!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/P1NCqLGIeK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 16, 2021

Siraj is playing the third Test of his career after he was included in the team following an injury sustained by Mohammad Shami in the first Test. Though, the bowler from Hyderabad has not picked up many wickets in the ongoing Test in Brisbane, his attitude and ability to swing the ball both ways have impressed experts.

Siraj had claimed five wickets in his debut Test match. On Sunday, he earned plaudits for his batting style as he made 13 runs in 10 balls with his knock including two fours. Commentators were also impressed by his decision to protect T Natarajan, who’s playing the second Test match of his career.