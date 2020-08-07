Shocking! Air India Express flight with 184 passengers from Dubai crashes at Kozhikode airport, planes breaks into pieces

In a shocking development, Air India Express flight carrying 184 passengers from Dubai had to crash land at the Kozhikode airport. There are no reports on any injuries yet.



Photos shared on social media showed the plane broken into two with debris strewn all over the place.

A statement by Air India Express said, “There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today.“

The flight reportedly landed amidst heavy rainfall in the vicinity.

Breaking : Air crash reported from Karipur. Front portion of the Air India Express from Dubai aircraft broke open while landing in bad weather. Around 180 pax on board, as per initial reports. 3 deaths including Pilot reported. #calicut #aircrashkerala @DGCAIndia #Kerala pic.twitter.com/4nUxi0GhMh — Nithin K L (@nithinklenin) August 7, 2020

#Terrible news. Air India flight skids off runway in Calicut Kerala, splits into two; several injured. Casualties feared. Prayers with injured ones. pic.twitter.com/X49w4nQfee — ᴜᴍᴀʀ ʀᴀꜱʜɪᴅ (@Listenumar) August 7, 2020

Another tragedy. Air india @airindiain flight met with accident at Karipur airport . Dubai to Calicut flight skid from the runway due to heavy rain. Piolet died. More passengers injured. Almost 165 passengers were onboard#Flightaccident #karipur #airindia pic.twitter.com/BAvZLUTZC2 — Sanub Sasidharan (@sanubsasidharan) August 7, 2020

Visuals from the #AirIndia crash site in Calicut. Let’s pray for the victims. pic.twitter.com/Rmb5oeViTv — Abhishek Lohia (@JuniorLohia) August 7, 2020

Like Mangalore, Kozhikode airport too is a tabletop, if you overshoot the runway, plane falls into a gorge 35 feet down! Due to heavy rains and wet weather conditions plane skidded on landing, but in way the rains stopped the plane from catching fire! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 7, 2020

LIVE UPDATES:

2108 PM: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) orders a detailed inquiry into the matter, reports ANI.