Shocking! Air India Express flight with 184 passengers from Dubai crashes at Kozhikode airport, planes breaks into pieces

In a shocking development, Air India Express flight carrying 184 passengers from Dubai had to crash land at the Kozhikode airport. There are no reports on any injuries yet.

Photos shared on social media showed the plane broken into two with debris strewn all over the place.

A statement by Air India Express said, “There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today.

The flight reportedly landed amidst heavy rainfall in the vicinity.

LIVE UPDATES:

2108 PM:  Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) orders a detailed inquiry into the matter, reports ANI.

