“Shocked”: Capt. Amarinder Singh reacts after Punjabi singer Diljaan dies in road accident

Police in Punjab say that popular Punjabi singer Diljaan has died in a car accident on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said that he was shocked by the news of the 31-year-old singer’s death.

“Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP!,” tweeted Singh.

A news report by PTI said that the singer was on his way to Kartarpur when he lost control of his car while negotiating a curve near Jandiala Guru town and collided with a divider.

The vehicle, the report added, overturned as a result of the collision. Diljaan was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The singer is survived by his wife and children, who are currently residing in Canada.

