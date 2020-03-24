Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took the oath of office as Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister for the fourth time days after Kamal Nath resigned after losing the majority in the state assembly. Kamal Nath government collapsed just 15 months after it came to power.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon administered the oath of office to the 61-year-old BJP leader hours after he was elected the leader of the state BJP legislature party.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently defected from the Congress along with 22 rebel Congress MLAs to join the Hindutva party, took to Twitter to congratulate his new leader as they both posed for the camera. Scindia said that he was hopeful that Madhya Pradesh reach new heights in the field of development under Chouhan’s leadership.

मध्यप्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार बनने और चौथी बार मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने पर श्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान जी को हार्दिक बधाई।प्रदेश के विकास प्रगति और उन्नति में मैं सदैव आपके साथ खड़ा हूं।मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि आप के नेतृत्व में मप्र विकास के नए आयाम स्थापित करेगा।@ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/xWFfaRIjaT — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 23, 2020

Chouhan first became Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister in 2005 after Uma Bharti stepped down over a riots case. He remained in office for two full terms later in 2008 and 2013 respectively. He resigned from the post in 2018 after the Congress narrowly won the assembly polls.

