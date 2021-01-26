Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Tarun Gogoi amongst this year’s Padma recipients; Arnab Goswami doesn’t make cut

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan are amongst seven personalities, who’ve been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan awards. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) are among the ten recipients who have been awarded the Padma Bhushan this year.

This year’s list has not included any names from the Indian media or the Hindi film industry. Also absent from the list are the names from the pro-government TV channels, most notably Arnab Goswami.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs,

science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service;

‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished purposes or service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo

case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

Here’s the complete list of this year’s Padma awardees: