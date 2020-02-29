‘Shame on you Delhi Police”: Angry reaction after Faizan, tortured by men in uniform in viral video and forced to sing national anthem, dies

A Delhi man, who was tortured by men in uniform in a viral video while being forced to sing the national anthem, has died. The video of a group of men lying on a Delhi road while seriously injured had gone viral when the anti-Muslim genocide erupted in India’s national capital. Among those injured and forced to sing the national anthem was 23-year-old Faizan.

Faizan lived in north-east Delhi, the epicentre of the anti-Muslim carnage that has already claimed 42 lives. Faizan’s brother told an ABP News journalist that cops had thrashed him using the butt of the gun even as he was lying in a pool of blood on the road. “He was mercilessly hit on his face and his stomach. They handed him over to us in a critical condition. He died soon after we admitted him in the hospital,” Faizan’s brother Nayeem said.

Nayeem said that he wanted justice for his brother.

In the video, some men in uniform were seen torturing a group of injured men by forcing them to chant India’s national anthem. One cop was seen kicking a man lying on the ground with severe injuries as others mocked the azaadi chants of anti-CAA protesters.

The Delhi Police have claimed that they arrested 500 people in connection with the recent carnage, but they have chosen to look the other way when the national capital burnt. The city’s cops have also not filed any cases against BJP leaders who made provocative speeches. The judge who slammed the unprofessional behaviour of the Delhi Police was summarily transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Soon after the news of Faizan’s death spread, angry Twitterati vented their anger on the microblogging site with ‘Shame on you Delhi Police’ slogan dominating social media conversations.