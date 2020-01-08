Setback for BJP in Maharashtra zilla parishad election as saffron party faces defeat in Nitin Gadkari’s village, Congress emerges as single largest party

Weeks after being dislodged from the government in Maharashtra, the BJP has faced another round of setback after the party suffered defeat in its bastion in Nagpur. of the 58 seats, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 31 seats.

The NCP won 10 seats, while the Shiv Sena won one seat. The BJP had to contend with just 15 seats. The bigger embarrassment for the party came from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s native village Dhapewada in Nagpur, where the saffron party suffered a humiliating defeat.

In Akola (38 seats), the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi won 15 seats, while BJP was reduced to just five. The Shiv Sena won 9, the NCP 4 and the Congress 2 seats. In Washim zilla parishad, which has 52 seats, the Congress won 9, the NCP 12, Janvikas Aghadi 7, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 8, BJP 7 and the Shiv Sena 6 seats.

In Nandurbar zilla parishad, the BJP won 23 seats, the Congress 23, The Shiv Sena 7 and the NCP 3 seats.