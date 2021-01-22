Scores killed in explosion in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, PM Modi, CM Yediyurappa express condolences

At least eight people have lost their lives in an explosion at a railway crusher site in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa have condoled the deaths. According to some reports, more than 15 people have lost their lives in the dynamite blast.

A tweet by PMO quoting PM Modi read, “Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

Yediyurappa tweeted in Kannada, “The shocking and unfortunate news that many people have died in a massive disaster that occurred last night near the tornado of Shimoga. Having been in contact with senior officials since late night, teams have already been dispatched to the required rescue operation.”

Expressing his ‘deepest condolences’ to the family of the deceased, Yediyurappa said,”The wounded are being treated and I wish them all a speedy recovery. A high-level investigation into the misdemeanor has been ordered and strict action against the guilty is certain.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “The news of blast at stone mining quarry in Karnataka is tragic. Condolences to the families of the victims. Such incidents call for in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future.”

Residents in the hilly Shivamogga district and parts of Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada districts had felt strong tremors on Thursday night triggering panic. According to local media reports, a truck carrying gelatines and a huge quantity of dynamites had exploded near a stone quarry. The death toll is likely to rise.