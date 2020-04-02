SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam & Prelims Results: State Bank of India postpones SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam & Prelims Results @ sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam & Prelims Results: The State Bank of India has postponed the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam & Prelims Results due to the coronavirus outbreak. The results will be announced on sbi.co.in. The SBI said that the new dates and time will be announced on its website.

The notification by the SBI read, “The Main Exam was scheduled to be conducted on 19.04.2020. In view of the situation prevailing on account of threat of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the online main exam has been postponed. The fresh date for declaration of preliminary exam result and conduct of main exam will be announced later, on Bank’s website. Candidates are advised to regularly check bank’s website for further updates.”

Follow these steps to access the results

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk Results 2020 link available on the home page.

Submit your login credentials on the new page.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Take the printout and save the page for future references

