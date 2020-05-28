Sambit Patra hospitalised after showing COVID-19 symptoms

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had to be admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms for COVID-19. Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that Patra was hospitalised in Gurgaon’s Medanta hospital.

His party colleague, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, wished him speedy recovery as he wrote, “Get well soon @sambitswaraj Bhai.” The sue of hashtag #DefeatCorona by Bagga confirmed that Patra had indeed been infected with coronavirus.

Patra is one of the most prominent spokespersons of the BJP and is often seen appearing in TV debates to defend the saffron party. Patra himself has not confirmed and tweeted about his COVID-19 symptoms.

Patra was in news recently after at least two FIRs were filed against him for a defamatory tweet about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Patra now faces arrest after two separate FIRs were filed in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Enraged Congress supporters had also taken to Twitter to vent their frustration and trended hashtag #ArrestSambitPatra on the microblogging website.

Last year, he had unsuccessfully contested from Puri parliamentary constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.