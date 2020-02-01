Sainik School AISSEE Results 2020: The Sainik School Society has declared Sainik School AISSEE Results 2020 on its official website sainikschooladmission.in.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website sainikschooladmission.in

Click on the ‘candidate login’ section on home page

Enter your Application Form Number and Password

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Your Sainik School AISSEE result 2020 will appear on the screen

Save and take the printout of your results for future references

The successful candidates will have to undergo medical tests between 20 February and 10 March 2020. The Sainik School Society will prepare the merit list only after the process to test the successful students’ medical fitness is completed. It’s expected that the merit list will be made public on 20 March 2020.

About Sanik School

To offer quality education to the children of rural masses and to develop qualities of body, mind and character which will enable the young boys to become good and useful citizens and eventually be a feeder to National Defence Academy.

The school was conceived with the motive of bringing public school education to the door step of the common man and sending a maximum number of its cadets to National Defence Academy. The School is indeed rendering a yeoman service to the nation by providing quality education to the children from myriad backgrounds. It enables boys from economically weaker sections of the society to take up an illustrious career as officer in the Armed Forces of the Nation and other celebrated professions. The school emphasizes on all-round development of the cadets so that they consistently strive hard to live up to the expectations of their parents and nation at large.