Sachin Tendulkar’s response to Yusuf Pathan’s retirement earns former India batsman more grief as fans take dig using son Arjun Tendulkar’s IPL selection

Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet paying his tribute to Yusuf Pathan on his retirement from professional cricket has once again made the former India batsman a prime target of incessant trolling. It seems fans have still not forgiven him for his recent silence on the issue of Wasim Jaffer controversy and his son’s IPL entry allegedly promoting nepotism.

Reacting to Pathan’s announcement to retire from all forms of cricket, Tendulkar wrote, “Wishing a happy 2nd innings to both @iamyusufpathan & @Vinay_Kumar_R! To play for India is a matter of pride and the two of you have been great students of the game. Congratulations to both of you on your wonderful careers.”

Reacting to Tendulkar’s tweet on Pathan and former India bowler Vinay Kumar, user Manisha Bedi wrote, “Aapka 2nd innings to BJP waalo ke hath me h (Your second innings will be in the hand of the BJP). Thanks.” User Raghav wrote in Hindi, “You son enjoys the blessing of (Amit Shah’s son Jay) Shah and you talk about the country’s pride.” User Rishpal Singh wrote, “Sachin has started to bat for a new team, aka BJP XI.”

Announcing his retirement, Pathan had written, “I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, team, and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well.”

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

Kumar too announced his retirement last week as he wrote on Twitter, ‘Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots.”

Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. 🙏🙏❤️ #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021

Tendulkar had to face brutal trolling recently after he remained quiet even when his former India and Mumbai teammate, Jaffer, faced hounding for his faith.

The former India batsman was also accused of nepotism after his son, Arjun Tendulkar, was bought by Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians despite having no considerable previous experience in the domestic circuit.