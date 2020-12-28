Sachin Tendulkar demands review in DRS system by ICC after Indians denied wicket in Boxing Day Test, Shane Warne agrees

India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has demanded an immediate review in the DRS system after Jasprit Bumrah was denied the wicket of Joe Burns was declared Not Out even though the ball appeared to be hitting the stumps.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to write, “The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire. The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’.”

Even Australian bowling legend Shane Warne made similar suggestions while commentating on the match. Demanding doing away with the umpire’s call, Warne said, “I just don’t understand the umpire’s call. If the ball is hitting the wickets (in the case of an LBW appeal), it has to be Out.”

Former India bowler Bishan Singh Bedi, however, disagreed as he said that doing away with the umpire’s call will adversely impact the confidence of the on-field umpires. He said, “It might destroy the confidence of the ‘on the field Umpire’…much to the detriment of a technology ‘help’ meant to create sanity..& not the other way around..!!”

According to the ICC rules, for a Not Out decision to be overturned, more than half the ball has to be impacting the pad within a zone bordered by the outside of off and leg stumps (formerly the centre of off and leg stumps), and the ball needs to be hitting the stumps within a zone bordered by the outside of off and leg stumps and the bottom of the bails (formerly the centre of off and leg stumps, and the bottom of the bails).

The controversy was triggered after two Aussie batsmen survived the LBW appeal by Indians. First Burns was declared Not Out in the third over of the match off Bumrah’s bowling before the Umpire’s Call coming to Marnus Labuschagne’s rescue when Mohammed Siraj made an appeal for LBW.

India were all out for 326 in their first innings, taking a lead of 131 runs. Australia are leading the series 1-0 after beating the visitors by eight wickets in the Adelaide Test.