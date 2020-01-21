RTI reply by MHA exposes Modi and Shah over tukde tukde gang claims

An RTI reply by the Ministry of Home Affairs has caused unending embarrassment for its boss Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tukde tukde gang claims made by the two in the past.

Replying to an RTI filed by journalist-turned-activist Saket Gokhale, the home ministry headed by Amit Shah said that the ‘ministry of home affairs has no information concerning tukde tukde gang.’

Saket, in his RTI application to the union home ministry had sought to know, “What is the origin of tukde tukde gang? Why it is not banned under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)? Who are its members?”

The home ministry’s response said, “Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang.” Saket took to Twitter to share the copy of the response as he wrote, “The Home Ministry has responded to my RTI saying: “Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang.” Maanyavar is a liar. The “tukde tukde gang” does not officially exist & is merely a figment of Amit Shah’s imagination.”

Addressing a public rally on 26 December last year, Shah had said, “The tukde-tukde gang led by Congress is responsible for violence in Delhi and the time has come to teach them a lesson,” he said.

Addressing an election rally in Patna last year, Modi had said that the Congress was standing with the tukde tukde gang. On another occasion, while addressing his party’s Vijay Sankalp rally in Tonk in Rajasthan, Modi had repeated the same rhetoric when he launched the strongest-ever attack on the tukde tukde gang.