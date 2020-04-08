Revealed! 22 hotspots of Noida to be sealed to contain coronavirus spread; DM Noida asks residents to not panic

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it was sealing 15 districts of the state after identifying coronavirus hotspots there till 15 April. One of the districts identified for the sealing is Noida, where the authorities have identified 12 clusters, 10 epicenters and 34 localities in total.

These 22 hotspots in Noida include Sector-41, Hide Park in Sector 78 and Supertech Cape Town in Sector 74, Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100, Alpha-1 in Greater Noida, Nirala Green Shire in Sector 2 of Great Noida and Patwari village, Logix Blosson County in Sector 137 and Paras Tierra in 137 and Wazidpur Village, ATS Dolce Zeta-1 in Greater Noida, Ace Golf Shire Society in Sector 150 of Noida, Sector 27 and Sector 128, Omicron-3 in Sector 3 of Greater Noida, Mehak Residency, Achega of Great Noida, Jaypee Wish Town in Sector 128 of Noida, Sector 44 of Noida, Village Vishnoi Post-Dujana Dadri, Sector 137 in Noida, Will-Ghodi Bacheda in Noida, Stellar Mi Omircron 3 in Greater Noida, Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida West, Sector-16, Sector 22, Chauda Village in Noida, Grand Omaxe in Sector 93 B of Noida, Sector 5 and Sector 8 JJ Colony of Noida and Designer Park of Sector 62 in Noida.

Noida’s District Magistrate Suhas LY took to Twitter to reassure residents of the sealed neighbourhoods to not panic. He wrote, “Dear residents, No need for panic buying. Identified Hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers/spreaders.”

Other districts affected by sealings, which will come into effect from midnight tonight, are 22 hotspots in Agra, four in Varanasi, eight in Lucknow, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Kanpur and three in Bulandshahr. In remaining parts of the Uttar Pradesh, normal lockdown will continue to be in force.