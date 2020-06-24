“Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait”: BJP President JP Nadda lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for attack on 20 soldiers’ death in Galwan Valley

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his continuous attack on the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the deaths of 20 army soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Nadda said that Rahul’s attack on the BJP government was an attempt by the Congress to relaunch ‘the scion for the nth time can wait.’ He said, “A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait.”

Nadda continued, “Due to the misadventures of one dynasty: We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them.”

Due to the misadventures of one dynasty: We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them. pic.twitter.com/QOGZH7WGNd — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

Rahul Gandhi had recently attacked the prime minister for allegedly surrendering the Galwan Valley to China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed at the Indo-China LAC in eastern Ladakh.

This was not the first time that Rahul has attacked Modi for his extraordinary clean chit to China on the Galwan Valley skirmishes that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers including one colonel rank army officer. Rahul had earlier said, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?”

The Armed forces veterans in India had exploded in anger after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an extraordinary declaration giving a clean chit to China for their transgressions in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian army has already lost 20 soldiers including one colonel rank officer. Another 10 soldiers including two Majors were taken hostages by the Chinese army before being released on Thursday.