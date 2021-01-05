REET 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) releases Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, commonly known as REET, 2021 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the notification, the application process will start on 11 January and conclude on 8 February. The exam is scheduled to be held on 25 April.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s OSD, Lokesh Sharma took to Twitter to announce the release of the notification.

रीट की विज्ञप्ति जारी हो गई है, अच्छी तरह से तैयारी करें। My Best Wishes👍#Rajasthan — Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) January 5, 2021

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra released the notification on Twitter.

The fee for a single paper has been fixed at Rs 550, while students wishing to appear in both papers will have to pay Rs. 750.

About RBSE

The history of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is a remarkable panorama of progressive record of the futurological vision for developing a dynamic system of various sub-systems of examinations and highlights of the academic excellence of the last four decades. The BSER took rapid strides for promotion and development of Secondary Education in Rajasthan, spread over 3,42,239 sq. km. and in more than 6000 schools located in 32 districts involving 8.5 lakhs students for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination in the year 2000.

With the promulgation of the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act in 1957, this Board was set up in Jaipur on 4th Dec, 1957. It was shifted to Ajmer in 1961. In the year 1973 it began functioning in its present multistoried building with an enchanting dignity of its own with all amenities.