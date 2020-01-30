Read why hashtag #ArrestAnuragThakur is trending on Twitter

A Hindutva terrorist on Thursday made a desperate attempt to carry out Christchurch like carnage in the heart of India’s national capital. Hindutva terrorist Rambhakt was taken into safe custody by the Delhi Police whose personnel remained mute spectators even as the terrorist fired at anti-CAA protesters, injuring one student Shadab. Today’s chilling terrorist incident took place just days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur called for the murder of ‘traitors’ prompting the Election Commission to act against him. Moments after Goapl was arrested by the Delhi Police, hashtag #ArrestAnuragThakur became a top trend on Twitter.

#ArrestAnuragThakur

Many believed that the terrorist was encouraged by the murder call made by Thakur in one of his election rallies recently. Here’s how Twitterati reacted;

As first reported by Janta Ka Reporter, the terrorist had done Facebook live before firing at the anti-CAA protesters. In one of his recent Facebook posts, he had vowed to convert Shaheen Bagh into Jalianwala Bagh.

