Read why hashtag #ArrestAnuragThakur is trending on Twitter

A Hindutva terrorist on Thursday made a desperate attempt to carry out Christchurch like carnage in the heart of India’s national capital. Hindutva terrorist Rambhakt was taken into safe custody by the Delhi Police whose personnel remained mute spectators even as the terrorist fired at anti-CAA protesters, injuring one student Shadab. Today’s chilling terrorist incident took place just days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur called for the murder of ‘traitors’ prompting the Election Commission to act against him. Moments after Goapl was arrested by the Delhi Police, hashtag #ArrestAnuragThakur became a top trend on Twitter.

Many believed that the terrorist was encouraged by the murder call made by Thakur in one of his election rallies recently. Here’s how Twitterati reacted;

#Jamia #Gopal Goli Maaro Saalon Ko Chronology: 1. Anurag Thakur #ArrestAnuragThakur

2. Rambhakt Gopal & Delhi Police

3. Jamia students Brave #DelhiPolice, can you identify the terrorist by his name now? pic.twitter.com/icIS6djzDL — Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) January 30, 2020

Translation of the slogans used

“What do we do to the traitors” prompts

“We shoot them” Amit Shah’s: Please understand the chronology.#Jamia #ArrestAnuragThakur pic.twitter.com/O979USPwmK — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) January 30, 2020

I won’t be surprised if tomorrow Delhi Police files FIR against Shadab Najar for being in the vicinity where March/protest was going to take place, while the terrorist who shot him roams freely.#ArrestAnuragThakur — Nabiya Khan | نبیہ خان (@NabiyaKhan11) January 30, 2020

Hindutva terrorist Rambhakt Gopal is a member of Bajrang Dal, which is part of India’s leading terrorist organisation RSS.#JamiaFiring is a state sponsored terrorist attack fueled by BJP Ministers like Anurag Thakur. India now has it’s own ISIS. #Jamia #ArrestAnuragThakur pic.twitter.com/jIgYWXoiJk — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) January 30, 2020

IF Union Ministers from the stage chants “गोली मारो”

Then Result is here ..

Before they killed #Gandhi ji,

Today they want to kill #Gandhians.. “Delhi Police” is waiting for kill them..

#Jamia #CAA_NRCProtests #ArrestAnuragThakur #saheenbaghprotest 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RgWNqkMO48 — Pradumn Thakur 🇮🇳 (@PradumnThakur96) January 30, 2020

As first reported by Janta Ka Reporter, the terrorist had done Facebook live before firing at the anti-CAA protesters. In one of his recent Facebook posts, he had vowed to convert Shaheen Bagh into Jalianwala Bagh.