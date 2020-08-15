RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) announces dates for RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2020 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) has announced dates for the RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2020 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the board, the supplementary exams will be held in two sessions between 3 and 12 September.

The morning session will be from 8.30 AM till 11.45 AM, while the afternoon session has been fixed from 1.45 PM till 5 PM.

Follow these steps to check the dates

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click the link stating ‘Time-Table Suppl.Exam.2020’ on the home page

PDF page will open with all the dates

Save the page or take the printout for future references

About the board

The history of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is a remarkable panorama of progressive record of the futurological vision for developing a dynamic system of various sub-systems of examinations and highlights of the academic excellence of the last four decades. The BSER took rapid strides for promotion and development of Secondary Education in Rajasthan, spread over 3,42,239 sq. km. and in more than 6000 schools located in 32 districts involving 8.5 lakhs students for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination in the year 2000.

With the promulgation of the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act in 1957, this Board was set up in Jaipur on 4th Dec, 1957. It was shifted to Ajmer in 1961. In the year 1973 it began functioning in its present multistoried building with an enchanting dignity of its own with all amenities.