RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Results 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declares RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Results 2020 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Results 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Science Results 2020 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Around 2.18 lakh students cleared this year’s exams with pass percentage being 91.96%.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated successful students as he tweeted, “Congratulations to all the students who have excelled in #Rajasthan Board class 12 Science examination. I wish you all the best for your future endeavors. Good Luck!”

Here’s how you can access your results

Visit the official website of the board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link stating Result-2020 on the home page

Click on the link stating Senior Secondary (Science) – 2020 Result

Submit your roll number and your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About the board

The history of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is a remarkable panorama of progressive record of the futurological vision for developing a dynamic system of various sub-systems of examinations and highlights of the academic excellence of the last four decades. The BSER took rapid strides for promotion and development of Secondary Education in Rajasthan, spread over 3,42,239 sq. km. and in more than 6000 schools located in 32 districts involving 8.5 lakhs students for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination in the year 2000.

With the promulgation of the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act in 1957, this Board was set up in Jaipur on 4th Dec, 1957. It was shifted to Ajmer in 1961. In the year 1973 it began functioning in its present multistoried building with an enchanting dignity of its own with all amenities.