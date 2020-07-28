RBSE 10th Results 2020: Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) DECLARES RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2020 today @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Results 2020: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) has DECLARED the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2020 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. The pass percentage this year has stood at 80.63%.

Here’s how you can access your results

Visit the official website of the board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link stating Result-2020 on the home page

Click on the link stating Secondary – 2020 Result

Submit your roll number and captcha, your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About the board

The history of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is a remarkable panorama of progressive record of the futurological vision for developing a dynamic system of various sub-systems of examinations and highlights of the academic excellence of the last four decades. The BSER took rapid strides for promotion and development of Secondary Education in Rajasthan, spread over 3,42,239 sq. km. and in more than 6000 schools located in 32 districts involving 8.5 lakhs students for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination in the year 2000.

With the promulgation of the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act in 1957, this Board was set up in Jaipur on 4th Dec, 1957. It was shifted to Ajmer in 1961. In the year 1973 it began functioning in its present multistoried building with an enchanting dignity of its own with all amenities.