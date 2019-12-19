RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Results 2019: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declares RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Results 2019 @ rbi.org.in

RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Results 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 Results 2019 on its official website rbi.org.in. The successful candidates will not have to appear in interviews between 13 January and the last week of March 2020.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website rbi.org.in

Recruitment related Announcements section on Home page.

Click on the link -Result of Phase-II Examination for Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade –B (GEN)- BY – 2019 given on the home page

You will get a new window where you will get the PDF of the desired result

Download and save the same for your future reference

About RBI

The Reserve Bank of India was established on April 1, 1935 in accordance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The Central Office of the Reserve Bank was initially established in Calcutta but was permanently moved to Mumbai in 1937. The Central Office is where the Governor sits and where policies are formulated.

Though originally privately owned, since nationalisation in 1949, the Reserve Bank is fully owned by the Government of India.

Preamble

The Preamble of the Reserve Bank of India describes the basic functions of the Reserve Bank as:

“to regulate the issue of Banknotes and keeping of reserves with a view to securing monetary stability in India and generally to operate the currency and credit system of the country to its advantage; to have a modern monetary policy framework to meet the challenge of an increasingly complex economy, to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.”

Central Board

The Reserve Bank’s affairs are governed by a central board of directors. The board is appointed by the Government of India in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act.