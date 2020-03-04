RBI Assistant Result 2019: Reserve Bank of India declares RBI Assistant Results 2019 @ rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Result 2019: The Reserve Bank of India has declared the results for the prelim exams for the RBI Assitant 2019 on its official website rbi.org.in. Candidates can follow the below procedures to access their results. The prelim exam was held for 900 vacancies.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India rbi.org.in

Scroll down to the right at the bottom of the home page to find Opportunities@RBI

Click the link

Click the Results menu under Current Vacancies tab

You can open the link stating ‘Result of online Preliminary examination held on February 14 & 15, 2020 for Recruitment of Assistant- 2019’

Take the printout of the pdf page and save it for future references

About RBI

The Reserve Bank of India was established on April 1, 1935 in accordance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The Central Office of the Reserve Bank was initially established in Calcutta but was permanently moved to Mumbai in 1937. The Central Office is where the Governor sits and where policies are formulated.

Though originally privately owned, since nationalisation in 1949, the Reserve Bank is fully owned by the Government of India.

Preamble

The Preamble of the Reserve Bank of India describes the basic functions of the Reserve Bank as:

“to regulate the issue of Bank notes and keeping of reserves with a view to securing monetary stability in India and generally to operate the currency and credit system of the country to its advantage; to have a modern monetary policy framework to meet the challenge of an increasingly complex economy, to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.”

Central Board

The Reserve Bank’s affairs are governed by a central board of directors. The board is appointed by the Government of India in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act.

Appointed/nominated for a period of four years

Constitution:

Official Directors

Full-time : Governor and not more than four Deputy Governors

Non-Official Directors

Nominated by Government: ten Directors from various fields and two government Official

Others: four Directors – one each from four local boards

