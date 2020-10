Ram Vilas Paswan, veteran Indian politician and founder of Lok Janshakti Party, has died in a hospital.

Reacting to his father’s death, son Chirag Paswan tweeted, “Papa…. You are no longer in this world but I know that wherever you are you are always with me. Miss you Papa.”

पापा….अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa… pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

More to follow