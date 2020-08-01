Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built with consent of every Indian, says Kamal Nath; Digvijaya Singh says Rajiv Gandhi wanted grand temple in Ayodhya

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that the Ram Temple’s construction in Ayodhya was being carried out with the consent of every single India. Nath, who was recently ousted as Madhya Pradesh chief minister by the BJP, released a video message in Hindi saying that he welcomed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. His party colleague from Madhya Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijaya Singh, said that even former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was in favour of the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the controversial site.



Nath said in a video message, “I welcome the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. People of the country were expecting and wishing for this since long. The construction of the temple is being carried out with the consent of every Indian. It’s possible only in India.”

As for Digvijaya Singh, the veteran Congress leader took to Twitter to write, “The centre of our faith too is Lord Ram. The whole country is being run today by the grace of Ram. That’s why we too want that a grand temple is constructed at the Ayodhya Ram Janm Bhoomi complex at the earliest and Ram Lalla is installed there. Late Rajiv Gandhi too wanted this.”

हमारी आस्था के केंद्र भगवान राम ही हैं! और आज समूचा देश भी राम भरोसे ही चल रहा है। इसीलिए हम सबकी आकांक्षा है कि जल्द से जल्द एक भव्य मंदिर अयोध्या राम जन्म भूमि पर बने और राम लला वहां विराजें। स्व. राजीव गांधी जी भी यही चाहते थे। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 1, 2020

The Supreme Court last year ruled in favour of Hindus, paving the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries are scheduled to lay the foundation of the temple in Ayodhya on 5 August.