Rajasthan doctor Moneet Walia refused to treat pregnant woman because she was Muslim, baby dies after delivery in corridor: Rajasthan Minister

In a shocking development, a Rajasthan doctor refused to treat a pregnant woman at his hospital because of her Islamic faith. The woman has been identified as one Parveena, wife of Mohammed Irfan. The incident, according to Rajasthan’s Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, took place at a government hospital in Bharatpur.

Singh took to Twitter to post a video demanding strict action against Dr Moneet Walia. He said that Walia’s behavior could not be tolerated since Rajasthan was a secular state. He wrote, “Pregnant Muslim Woman was refused medical attention at the Zenana Hospital in #Bharatpur & was told to go to Jaipur given her religion. Local Bharatpur MLA is State Health Minister & this is the condition of the hospital in Bharatpur City. Shameful.”

The pregnant woman was referred to Bharatpur from Sikri but Walia told her to go to Jaipur by covering a distance of 190 kms. Walia said that he will not treat her since she was a Muslim.

The Rajasthan tourism minister said, “there can be nothing more shameful than this. This is a secular state and our government is extremely sensitive about such matters. Surely, we will speak to the health minister and action will be taken against the doctor.” Singh said that the health minister was an elected MLA from Bharatpur, where the shameful incident took place. He said that the health minister must take note of the incident.