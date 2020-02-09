Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi ‘supports’ anti-Muslim CAA, contradicts own government’s stand

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader, CP Joshi, has seemingly thrown his weight behind the anti-Muslim Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA by sharpling contradicting the stand taken by his own party’s government in the state.

Speaking at a public function, Joshi said, “Plenty of talks are going on that the Indian government has passed the Citizenship Act. This is a law. A state government does not have the liberty to not implement it. Once the law is enacted, the responsibility to implement is with the state government. That’s because, under the Indian constitution, the matter related to citizenship is a central subject.”

His comments have come in sharp contradiction with the stand taken by his party’s government headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Rajasthan was one of the first non-BJP states to have announced that it will not implement the CAA.

Joshi’s statement was immediately welcomed by Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia, who congratulated the Congress leader for supporting the CAA.

Last month, another senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said that state governments simply could not say no to the implementation of the CAA. Faced with widespread condemnation for supporting the BJP’s anti-Muslim law, Sibal had clarified stating that the law was unconstitutional.

Several non-BJP governments have passed resolutions in their assemblies rejecting the CAA urging the government to repeal the law.

Nationwide protests have erupted against the controversial law.