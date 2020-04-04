Railway ministry rejects reports on resumption of passenger train services after 21-day lockdown

The Indian ministry of railways has rejected media reports on the resumption of passenger train service from 15 April after the current 21-day lockdown comes to an end. This has prompted many to conclude that the government was planning to extend the current lockdown beyond 21 days.

The ministry of railways tweeted, “ Certain media reports have come on a post lockdown “restoration plan” with train details,frequency etc. It is to clarify that no such plan regarding the resumption of passenger services has been issued.All concerned would be duly informed about any further decision in this regard.”r

Certain media reports have come on a post lockdown "restoration plan" with train details,frequency etc. It is to clarify that no such plan regarding the resumption of passenger services has been issued.All concerned would be duly informed about any further decision in this regard — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 4, 2020

Earlier news agency had tweeted quoting sources as saying that the railway ministry was working towards restoring passenger train services after the end of the lockdown. It had said, “ Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak: sources.”

Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak: sources. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2020

All train services and flights were stopped for the first time in the independent India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces a 21-day lockdown last month.

India has registered 68 deaths due to coronavirus with over 2700 people testing positive for the deadly virus.