Railway Ministry asks commuters to avoid train journey after discovery of passengers infected by coronavirus

The Indian railway ministry has asked commuters to avoid train journeys after a few passengers were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

A tweet by the ministry read, “Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus. Postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe. #NoRailTravel.”

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that a couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Rajdhani train on Saturday. The report added that the Delhi-based couple had boarded the Bangalore City-New Delhi Rajdhani at Secunderabad on Saturday morning. The authorities deboarded all passengers and sanitised the coach in question.

According to the Indian health ministry, 258 cases have been reported for coronavirus infection. Four people, one each in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab, has died of the virus.

In another development, a posh housing society in Noida had to be shut for two days after one resident tested positive for COVID-19. The society was shut at 10 AM on Saturday and the lockdown will continue until 7 AM on Monday.

Meanwhile, Indians across the country have been directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe a Janta Curfew between 7 AM and 9 PM on Sunday.