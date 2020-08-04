Rahul Modi trends for securing rank 420 in UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2019; results @ upsc.gov.in

Hours after the Union Public Service Commission announced this year’s UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in, Rahul Modi began to trend on Twitter. No, the UPSC did not goof up with the name to add the surname of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the first name of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The name Rahul Modi is indeed of a candidate, who secured 420 rank in this year’s exams.

This is how Twitterati are reacting to Rahul Modi cracking the civil services exams;

UPSC Result – Rank 420 – Rahul Modi😂 next level crossover #UPSCResults pic.twitter.com/sQfnD3d4Tw — Ravi verma (@raviverma063) August 4, 2020

Irony is candidate named Rahul Modi secures 420th rank in UPSC Civil Service Exam. 🤢 — Sh!vam (@The_JuniorG) August 4, 2020

A candidate named Rahul Modi securing 420th rank in a UPSC exam is not a coincidence#UPSC — Yash (@_agrawal_yash) August 4, 2020

Rank 420 also became a topic of intense discussion largely because Section 420 in the Indian Penal Code deals with cheating and dishonestly.

Interestingly, the development came on the day Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faced brutal condemnation for endorsing the political agenda of the Hindutva brigade in Ayodhya.

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in. While Pradeep Singh has secured the number one rank, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured the 2nd and 3rd ranks respectively.