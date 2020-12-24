“Pure mischief”: Subramanian Swamy slams news agency after Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi accuse BJP MP of delaying proceedings in National Herald case

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has slammed news agency PTI by likening one of its reports on the National Herald case to ‘pure mischief.’ This was after the news agency reported how Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had accused Swamy of delaying proceedings in the National Herald case.



Swamy tweeted, “PTI release in The Hindu is pure mischief. In my Application I had asked that SLP filed in SC by the Accused, given to Special Court by me, be admitted to by the Accused. I also asked the IT Order, on tax evaded of Rs. 414 crores, given to me u/s138 of IT Act, be admitted. Panic!”

According to the PTI report, the Gandhis made the submission before a court while opposing an application filed by Swamy, seeking summoning of various documents and witnesses in the case. They sought dismissal of the application on the grounds that it was not filed under relevant provisions.

In his application, Swamy had had sought summoning of Secretary General Sanjeev S Kalgaonar (Registry officer) Supreme Court of India, Rajnish Kumar Jha (Dy Land & Development officer), Saket Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Circle-1 and a Congress official who issued a press statement on 2 November, 2012.