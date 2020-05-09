Punjab PSEB 10th Results 2020: Huge announcement by Chief Minister about future of PSEB matric students @ pseb.ac.in

Punjab PSEB 10th Results 2020: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has made a huge announcement on the future of PSEB matric students by confirming that Class V to VIII and Class 10th students will be promoted to next classes on the basis of their ‘pre-board results.’ Students can get more details on the board’s official website pseb.ac.in. As for Class 12 students, the state government will follow the decision taken by the central government.

Singh said in a tweet, “Have decided to promote students of Class V & VIII to next classes as well as to promote class X students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class XII examinations, we will follow Government of India’s decision.”

Have decided to promote students of Class V & VIII to next classes as well as to promote class X students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class XII examinations, we will follow Government of India’s decision. pic.twitter.com/QD79FowBcR — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 8, 2020

About PSEB

The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school education. However, a brief account of functions, structure and activities of the Board is enumerated as below:

Functions Of The Board