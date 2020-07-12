The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested the controversial Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. Suri was reportedly arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab’s Director General of Police tweeted reminding that the state had zero tolerance against the spread of communal hatred and ‘trampling on dignity of women.’ The tweet by Punjab DGP read, “Punjab Police has Zero Tolerance Policy against spread of communal hatred & trampling on dignity of women. Glad that Amritsar(Rural) Police arrested Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri from Indore today after a 1300 km long chase. He will be investigated for his remarks against women.”

Suri had allegedly made derogatory remarks about NRI Sikhs and their family members in a video. His video had evoked angry reactions from Sikh groups and BJP leaders with many demanding Suri’s immediate arrest. Sikh groups had feared that inaction against Suri would be detrimental to the Hindu-Sikh unity in Punjab.