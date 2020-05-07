PSSSB FSO Results 2020: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) declares PSSSB FSO Results 2020 @ punjabsssb.gov.in

PSSSB FSO Results 2020: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the PSSSB FSO Results 2020 on its official website punjabsssb.gov.in. The exam for the post of Food Safety Officer was conducted on 15 March this year.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website at punjabsssb.gov.in

Click on the results link on the home page

Click the link containing the results

A merit list will open

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About PSSSB

Article 320 of the Constitution of India, although, provides that it shall be within the jurisdiction of the State Public Service Commission to make recruitment to Civil Services and for civil posts, yet the proviso there under empowers the State Government to make regulations specifying the matters in which either generally, or in any particular class of case or any particular circumstances, it shall not be necessary for the Public Service Commission to be consulted. Under the said provisio the State Government has been making regulations in respect of posts for which it shall not be necessary for the State Public Service Commission to be consulted. As per latest amendment made – vide Notification No. 22/const./Art. 320/Amd.(34)/80. dated 6th March, 1980 to the Punjab Public Service Commission (Limitation of the Functions) Regulations, 1955, post carrying an initial salary of Rs. 699/- or less are not within the preview of the Public Service Commission with effect from 18th October, 1979. for the purpose of making recruitment to the posts not falling within the purview of the Punjab Public Service Commission. The State Government had been constituting the S.S.S. Board / Departmental Committees from time to time. The Board, in the first instance, was thus constituted on 11th September, 1953, under Article 309 of the Constitution of India. The posts carrying an initial salary of less than Rs. 325/- per mensem are to be filled through the Employment Exchanges, etc. The present Board has been constituted w.e.f. 7th April, 1981, – vide Notification No.12/45/80-1GE,/3781, dated 7th April, 1981 (Copy at Annexure ‘A’). The role of the Board is essentially that of making recommendations of candidates for direct recruitment in respect of posts carrying an initial salary of not less than Rs. 325/- per month and not more than Rs. 699/- per month. The cases of appointments by promotion or by transfer are not referable to the Board.