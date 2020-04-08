Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha: Union Minister’s wife, daughter stitch masks

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has shared photos of his wife and daughter stitching masks at home for people to use to fight coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Pradhan wrote, “We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones.”

In the photos, the minister’s wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha can be seen stitching masks at home. Pradhan’s tweet has since then gone viral with Twitterati applauding the initiative. One user wrote, “Really inspiring to see. Effort shows nothing but the attitude, attitude to help & the empathy to the issue. (sic).” Another commented, “Excellent jobs. Convey my wishes to both Mrudulaji and Naimisha to taking the right decision at the right time. It is an act of Social Compassion. For us, Society & Nation is first.”

The coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared as a global pandemic by the WHO, has claimed 149 lives in India. Maharashtra has been the worst-hit Indian state with 64 COVID-19 deaths. Pradhan’s home state of Odisha has reported 42 active cases of coronavirus with one fatality.

India is currently going through a national lockdown, which is expected to end on 14 April. It’s not sure if the 21-day lockdown will be extended by the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.