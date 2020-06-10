Industrialist Naveen Jindal on Wednesday ‘proudly’ shared the news of OP Jindal Global University being declared India’s Number 1 Private University by the QS World University Rankings 2021.

Taking to Twitter, the steel baron said, “Happy to announce that @JindalGlobalUNI has been ranked India’s No 1 Private University by @worlduniranking. It is an incredibly proud moment for me to see JGU leading the charge in fostering academic excellence in India & the world. JGU rises in QSWUR.”

Shallu Jindal, the chairperson of JSPL Foundation, tweeted, “Congratulations team @JindalGlobalUNI and VC prof Raj Kumar for exemplary leadership. Grateful to Lord Jagannath deva for the blessings.”

The top recognition for the JGU came at a time when the total number of Indian institutions have gone down in the QS World University Rankings 2021. The JGU has vastly improved its position in these rankings that were released today by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Established only 11 years ago, the JGU has been ranked in the top 651-700 universities in the world, becoming India’s Number 1 Ranked Private University. The institution has also been declared India’s Number 1 Ranked University with a focus solely on Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities.

In March this year, the JGU was adjudged India’s Number 1 law school.

With a jump of a possible 100 ranks to the 651-700 band this year from the 751-800 band last year, JGU is the only ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IOE) that has climbed up significantly in the QS World University Rankings 2021 compared to the rankings last year. In QS World University Rankings 2021, the JGU is the highest performing IOE compared to previous year’s QS World University Rankings.

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be the Chief Guest at a virtual event being held today for the India Exclusive Launch of QS World University Rankings (2021) for unveiling and the presentation of QS World University Rankings 2021 Certificates to ranked Indian Institutions. The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Professor (Dr.) D.P. Singh, and the Chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Professor (Dr.) V.S. Chauhan will be the Guests of Honour on the occasion. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) will be represented by the Senior Vice President of QS, Ben Sowter, and Regional Director – MENA & South Asia, QS, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes.

While 24 Indian universities made it to the top 1000 last year, this number has dropped to 21 universities this year. JGU is the highest-ranked Indian university solely dedicated to the study of Social Sciences, Arts, and Humanities. As an eleven-year-old, non-STEM and non-medicine university, the JGU has yet again broken stereotypes of what it takes to be a truly Global University by entering into the top 700 universities in the world, and becoming the youngest Indian university to feature in this year’s rankings.

This has become possible due to JGU’s international diversity among its faculty, a phenomenal increase in its reputation, and a steadfast commitment to maintaining a strong faculty-student ratio. As per the QS World University Rankings 2021, JGU was ranked amongst the top 300 universities in the world in the faculty-student ratio, amongst the top 450 universities in the world in employer reputation, and amongst the top 500 universities in the world in international faculty.

Out of the 20 IOEs selected by the Government of India, only 13 found a place in the QS World University Rankings 2021. This includes 4 IITs, IISc, Delhi University, Anna University, University of Hyderabad, MAHE, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BHU, Jadavpur University and OP Jindal Global University. This year, JGU is the youngest and the highest performing IOE compared to the previous year’s Qs World University Rankings 2020.

Naveen Jindal, who is also the Founding Chancellor of the university, said that this global recognition of the JGU for two consecutive years was indeed a defining moment. He told Janta Ka Reporter, “It is an incredibly proud moment for me to see JGU leading the charge in fostering academic excellence in India and the world. JGU was established in memory of my father to be a centre of excellence and produce outstanding leaders in various walks of life. I am immensely pleased to see that it is fulfilling its vision through sustained hard work. I wish to congratulate the Vice-Chancellor, faculty, and staff of JGU for their continued commitment to providing a world-class education to our students.” He further said, “Climbing up in the QS World University Rankings 2021 and the prestigious recognition of JGU as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ gives hope for a more evolved higher education landscape in India in the coming years.”

About JGU

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) is a multi-disciplinary and research-oriented University that is recognised by the Government of India as an “Institution of Eminence” (IoE). JGU is the only non-STEM and non-medicine University, which has been recognised as an IoE. Founded in 2009, OP Jindal Global University (JGU) is a non-profit global and research focussed university established by the Government of Haryana and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). JGU maintains a 1:9 faculty-student ratio and appoints faculty members from India and different parts of the world with outstanding academic qualifications and experience. With over 5,000 students and 560-plus faculty, studying and living on a fully residential campus, JGU’s nine schools focus on law, management, international affairs, public policy, liberal arts & humanities, journalism, art & architecture, banking & finance and environment & sustainability. In 2019, JGU broke into the QS World University Rankings 2020. JGU is the only Indian private university in the top 150 ‘young’ universities in the world (under 50 years of age) in the QS Rankings of Young Universities – 2020. Recently, the Jindal Global Law School of JGU was ranked Number 1 in India and among the top 101-150 law schools in the world by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020: Law. JGU is also the first Indian university to receive the QS IGAUGE E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) Certification for achieving excellence in promoting online education. JGU is an initiative of the Jindal Steel & Power Foundation.