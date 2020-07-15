“Projecting itself as global power & running around to get war materiel to face PLA”: Former army officer reacts after Indian armed forces get special powers for procurement worth Rs 300 crore

The Indian defence ministry on Wednesday granted special powers to the three services of the armed forces for individual capital procurement programme worth Rs 300 crore particularly in view of the challenges posed by the Chinese army in eastern Ladakh. A former Indian army officer has termed the defence ministry’s decision ‘silly’ accusing the government of lacking ‘foresight, pride and professionalism.’

Announcing the decision, the defence ministry said in a statement, “Considering the security environment due to prevailing situation along the Northern Borders and the need to strengthen the Armed Forces for the Defence of our borders, a Special Meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council was convened on 15th July 2020 under the Chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh.”

The statement added, “The DAC delegated the powers for progressing urgent Capital Acquisition Cases upto Rs 300 crores to the Armed Forces to meet their emergent operational requirements. This will shrink the procurement timelines and ensure placement of orders within six months and commencement of deliveries within one year.”

Reacting to the government’s decision, Pravin Sawhney, an ex-army officer, tweeted, “How silly India looks in the neighborhood & world! Projecting itself as global power & running around to get war materiel to face PLA. Why can’t we have foresight, pride & professionalism.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the decision will ‘shrink procurement timelines, ensure speedy placement of orders and start deliveries within 1 year.’

The Indian army lost 20 soldiers including a colonel rank officer in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh after the Chinese army captured a huge swathe of Indian territory by crossing the Line of Actual Control.