Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tears into Modi government on Jamia videos of Delhi Police’s brutality

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday tore into the Centre’s Narendra Modi government after CCTV video of Delhi Police’s brutality against panic-stricken students went viral on social media platforms.

Sharing one of the videos, Priyanka tweeted in Hindi, “See how the Delhi Police are relentlessly assaulting students busy studying. One boy is showing his book but the cop is beating him with long sticks non-stop. The home minister and the Delhi Police officials lied that they never assaulted anyone by entering the library.”

देखिए कैसे दिल्ली पुलिस पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को अंधाधुंध पीट रही है। एक लड़का किताब दिखा रहा है लेकिन पुलिस वाला लाठियां चलाए जा रहा है। गृह मंत्री और दिल्ली पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने झूठ बोला कि उन्होंने लाइब्रेरी में घुस कर किसी को नहीं पीटा।..1/2 pic.twitter.com/vusHAGyWLh — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2020

Her subsequent tweet read, “After watching this video, if no action is taken against anyone for their involvement in the Jamia violence, then the government’s intention will be out in the open.”

..इस वीडियो को देखने के बाद जामिया में हुई हिंसा को लेकर अगर किसी पर एक्शन नहीं लिया जाता तो सरकर की नीयत पूरी तरह से देश के सामने आ जाएगी। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2020

BJP’s IT Cell chief and known peddler of fake news, Amit Malviya, said that the action should be taken against those students present in the video alleging that they were rioters. He wrote, “Students in library with ‘masks’

– Reading from shut books

– Looking anxiously towards the entrance rather than being relaxed and immersed in studies, which is what a library is meant for…

Anatomy of Jamia rioters who tried hiding in the library after a stone pelting session?”

The Delhi Police had faced condemnation for its brutality against the Jamia students, who were protesting against the discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the national capital on 15 December last year.