Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi corner government on #TerroristDavinderCoverUp, ask ‘whose orders was he working under?’

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her MP brother Rahul Gandhi have launched a scathing attack against the Centre’s Narendra Modi government, asking them to come clean on the arrest of senior Jammu and Kashmir cop Davinder Singh with two terrorists.

Priyanka wrote, “DSP Davindar Singh’s arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India’s national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances.”

Priyanka asked, “Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason.”

Days before his arrest, Singh was seen escorting the ambassadors from 16 different countries after they arrived in Kashmir as part of the guided tour by the government.

Elsewhere, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi too took to Twitter to embarrass the government as he wrote, “DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against.” Like his sister, Gandhi too ended his tweet with hashtag #TerroristDavinderCoverUp.

Gandhi also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval were silent on Singh’s arrest. He demanded to know the role played by Singh in the last year’s Pulwama attack adding who was helping him all along.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested a decorated senior police officer with Hizbul and Lashker-e-Taiba militants in South Kashmir. Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was arrested with two militants as they traveled in a car on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway on Saturday.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too had wondered if Singh was also behind the 2001 parliament attack. He wrote, ‘Was DavinderSingh acting alone or w/support?From whom? Why was he promoted, awarded &protected for so long, w/prestigious & sensitive postings in J&K? Was he involved in the Parliament (2001)& Pulwama (2019) terror attacks? Why are PM, HM& NSA silent?”