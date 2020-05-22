Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha after Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of devastation in Kolkata and adjoining areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the cyclone ravaged areas of Bengal today after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that at least 72 people were killed in Cyclone Amphan. Modi will undertake aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas both in Bengal and Odisha.

Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in Bengal leaving a trail of destruction in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Other areas such as East Midnapore and Bankura too were affected. Thousands of people were rendered homeless.

The cyclone had damaged thousands of houses, uprooted trees and electricity poles. Visuals of cyclone Amphan causing electricity transformers to explode and trees set in flames after being struck by lightning had gone viral on social media platforms. Nature’s fury had also caused washing away of bridges and swamping of low-lying areas.

Amphan also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

Mamata Banerjee has said that the cyclone had caused the damage worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the state. This was believed to be the worst cyclone in the history of the state.

A tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.”

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 21, 2020

Banerjee said that as many as 15 people had died in Kolkata, adding that most deaths occurred due to electrocution and victims coming under trees. The state government has offered Rs 2 lakh each to the families of victims.