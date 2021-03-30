President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday underwent ‘successful’ bypass surgery at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said Defence Minister Rjnath Singh.

Singh tweeted, “The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery.”

Last week, 75-year-old Kovind had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) after he complained chest discomfort on Friday morning.

A statement by President’s office had said, “The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday.

“The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS.”

Kovind was later shifted to the AIIMS on Saturday.