Prashant Kishor thanks Delhi for protecting ‘soul of India’ even as Manish Sisodia struggles

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has thanked the voters of Delhi for protecting the ‘soul of India’ after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party appeared set for a landslide win the assembly polls. His reaction came even as Minish Sisodia struggled in his constituency Patparganj.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor wrote, “Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!”

Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 11, 2020

Kishor was roped in by the AAP to help the party with election strategy ahead of the polls. As per the current trend, the AAP was leading at 58 out of 70 seats while the BJP was leading in 12 seats. However, the most shocking development for the AAP was its senior leader and the deputy chief minister in the previous government, Manish Sisodia, trailing. Sisodia was trailing by more than 1200 votes at the end of 10th round of voting.

Sisodia trailing assumes significance since he was widely believed to be the architect of the revolution in the education sector.

In 2015, the AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats. Like 2015, the Congress appears to have drawn blank even this time around.