Prashant Kishor launches all-out attack against BJP, questions Sushil Modi’s elevation as Bihar’s Deputy CM despite BJP’s defeat in polls

Poll strategist and national vice president of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United, Prashant Kishor, has hit out at his political ally and the state’s deputy chief minister, Sushil Modi, by questioning his morality. In an all-out attack, Kishor questioned Modi’s right to lecture him on morality in light of his own questionable appointment as the state’s deputy chief minister despite the BJP’s defeat in elections.

Kishore tweeted in Hindi, “People of Bihar and not any party or its top leadership have decided the status of the JDU as the single largest party under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. It’s a pleasant feeling to be lectured on morality by Sushil Modi, who became the DY CM due to circumstances despite his party’s defeat in 2015 (assembly elections),”

Kishor’s all-out attack came after Modi tweeted questioning the former’s conflict of interest. His tweet in Hindi had read “It’s certain that the 2020 assembly polls in the state will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The decision regarding seat-sharing will be decided by the leadership of both parties’ at the right time. There are no problems in that

“But those who have joined politics without any ideology and running the business of collecting election data and coining slogans, are making statements against the coalition dharma and benefiting the opposition alliance.”

Modi went on to add, “A person running a business for profit first tries to create a market for his service and thinks about the welfare of the country later.”

Kishor has been vocal in his criticism against the amended Citizenship Act and even slammed his own party for supporting the Bill in the parliament. He has led the election campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, the JDU and the Congress in the past. In the future, his company will be driving the election campaigns of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and Mamata Banerjee’s TMC.

Meanwhile, Kishor’s boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that there was nothing to worry about any rift between his party and the BJP. He was quoted as saying, “All is well.”