Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise as Supreme Court’s deadline ends, top court to consider his supplementary statement today

The Supreme Court will today hear the ‘effect of supplementary statement’ filed by noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case. In his statement, Bhushan had refused to apologise and said that his tweets were ‘constructive criticism.’

Bhushan had said that an insincere apology would amount to the contempt of his conscience and of an institution, adding that as an officer of court he felt it his duty to ‘speak up when he believes there is a deviation from its sterling record.’

He had said, “Therefore I expressed myself in good faith, not to malign the Supreme Court or any particular Chief Justice, but to offer constructive criticism so that the court can arrest any drift away from its long-standing role as a guardian of the Constitution and custodian of peoples’ rights.”

He had added, “My tweets represented this bonafide belief that I continue to hold. Public expression of these beliefs was I believe, in line with my higher obligations as a citizen and a loyal officer of this court. Therefore, an apology for expression of these beliefs, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere.”

Bhushan had gone on to add that an apology could not be a mere incantation and any apology has to, as the court has itself put it, be sincerely made.

“This is especially so when I have made the statements bonafide and pleaded truths with full details, which have not been dealt with by the Court. If I retract a statement before this court that I otherwise believe to be true or offer an insincere apology that in my eyes would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution that I hold in highest esteem,” he had continued.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had held Bhushan guilty of contempt on 14 August. On 20 August, the Bench comprising Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had granted him time till 24 August to tender an unconditional apology. If the Supreme Court decides to sentence Bhushan, he could be imprisoned up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both as punishment.